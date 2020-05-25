Taurus, Virgo, Leo: The PERFECT signature perfume scent for you based on your zodiac sign

Your nature, passions and behaviour can tell you more than you know. Even what your signature scent should be!

Astrology is often thought of as the best guide to everything. Whether it is buying a laptop, house, or even a new fragrance, the stars tell us more about ourselves everyday. It helps in navigating life. Scents on the other hand compliment our personalities and just add to it!

If you are looking to add a new fragrance to your wardrobe or are just keen on exploring scents, here are the scents that compliment every zodiac sign's personality!

Aries

Aries are known for their energy. A plant or scent that mirrors this, is rosemary - one of the best herbs that flower in Spring, the time of Aries. Rosemary makes for the perfect soothing tonic that can calm down an Aries when things get on their nerves.

Taurus

Lovers of all things luxury and rich, Taureans are ruled by Venus, the Goddess of Love. Highly sensual, this sign's perfect scent is oil-based that is known to linger on the skin for a long time. Amber, sandalwood and more seductive scents have a connection with Taurus. One scent that really connects with them though, is Rose, for the earthy tones of this scent have aspiritual connection with Taurus.

Gemini

Geminis are all about creating new ideas and making new connections. When their mind goes into overdrive, they become anxious and stress about things. To soothe them and ensure a sense of calm prevails, scents like lavender, mint, and basil really help their mind and enable them to stay sharp.

Cancer

Cancerians are extremely emotional and are known to hide in their shell when they can't deal with situations. Camomile is a scent that provides great comfort for this compassionate sign while citrus scents like lemon and orange tend to add warmth and zest to them.

Leo

Ruled by the sun itself, Leos need a scent that uplifts them. And there is no better uplifting scent tan citrus. The smell of lemons and oranges has a deep connection with Leos.

Virgo

They always manage to have things under control. Scents like mint and fennel evoke a sense of calm to their always racing mind and offer some clarity to them.

Libra

Constantly in search of and ensuring there is a balance maintained, there is no better scent than Geranium for the Libra. With a fun, peppery edge to it, this scent fits the bill! Jasmine and cloves also work well with a Libra's sensibilities.

Scorpio

Ruled primarily be their desires, Scorpios are known to have a real depth to their souls. Nothing goes with this better than a musky and earthy scent that lingers on for ages together.

Sagittarius

Always high on energy, Sagis need a scent that works well and refreshes yet energises them. Nothing better than some nutmeg, ginger and black pepper to do the trick. They are spicy scents that are known to restore energy of this sign.

Capricorn

Earthy and in love with all things mossy, this sign needs a little bit of dark aroma and smoky nature to add to it. The deep smell of cedarwood canhelp in uplift and relax this sign that often gets bogged down by heaviness.

Aquarius

Aquarians run on the pride of them being unique. Unusual combinations work best for them. Chocolate, coffee or even caviar are known to work for them since they are as unconventional as this sign is. They love anything limited edition.

Pisces

Very emotional and sensitive, Pisceans need a scent that is as colourful and sensitive as they are. Woody and floral scents are perfect for this sign as it has the ability to take them into a dreamland.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×