Taurus, Virgo, Pisces: Five zodiac signs who are most likely to block you

With technology, it has become incredibly easy to cut people out of lives. These are the five zodiac signs who will not hesitate from blocking you from theirs.

Social media plays a huge role in relationships today. We as individuals have different ways of reacting to not just people, but events as well. One way of dealing, or not wanting to deal with people today is by blocking them. Today, this has become incredibly easy as the option of blocking is not just available on mobile phones but every social media portal as well. Hence, is it incredibly easy to completely get rid of somebody from one's life. Each zodiac sign also reacts differently to people and situations. Read on to know the top five zodiac signs who are most likely to block you from their life, and why.

Taurus

Honestly, Taureans are one zodiac sign who don't hesitate form hitting the block button when they are done with your bullshit. When they see something they disagree with online rather than breaking their heads about it, they press the block button and go on with life.

Cancer

This Zodiac sign takes personal offense to almost everything. They won't hold back if they feel like somebody is being insensitive and will instantly hit the block button and deal with the real world.

Virgo

When they have different political opinions, this zodiac sign will not hesitate from blocking you. They have very staunch beliefs and if they don't agree with your view, they will hit the block button easily.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign loves that they have the power to block and unblock people and choose who they want in their life. Bad pick up lines, selfies, quotes that they don't like, anything can annoy them and cause them to block you.

Pisces

One of the most sensitive astrological signs, Pisceans will block you because you hurt them sometime in the past and they are still holding on to those grudges. Nothing can convince them to let go of it until they decide to move on themselves.

