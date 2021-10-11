Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius: Find out which Sex and The City character are you

If there is one show that has become synonymous with New York and its high life, has to be Sex and The City. This show is about four friends namely Samantha Jones, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York. It is a show that celebrates female friendships and follows the journey of these four women in the hip and happening New York City.

From Carrie’s fashionable outfits to Samantha’s bluntness, this show is indeed iconic. Find out which character from this show do you most relate to if you belong to the Taurus, Virgo or Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Taurus

Taureans are a class apart. They like stuff that is classy and chic. For them, sophistication is all that matters. The character that they are most likely to relate to is Charlotte York. Just like Taureans, Charlotte also has a classy personality and isn’t ready to compromise on anything at all.

Virgo

Virgos are most likely to relate to Miranda. They have an eye for detail and are perfectionists, especially when it comes to their professional life. They are workaholics and want to do their best at every single task.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are extremely blunt and straightforward. They never sugarcoat things and believe in saying what’s on their mind. The character that they are most likely to relate to has to be Samantha Jones. Samantha never minces her words and is extremely direct and honest.

