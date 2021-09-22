Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio: Know the favourite song genre of these zodiac signs

Music has the power to transform our mood as well as our day. You can instantly go from a sour-faced, crabby person to a happy-go-lucky, optimistic person after listening to a peppy song! There are some songs that are upbeat which you can groove on, while other songs have a romantic feel to them. Different people prefer different kinds of songs.

When it comes to astrology, the song preference of people depends on their personality traits and qualities. So have a look at the preferred song genre of people belonging to Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio zodiac signs.

Taurus

Taureans prefer songs that are soft and soothing. They don’t like songs that have an eclectic feel to them and instead listen to old-school songs with meaningful lyrics. The genre that they prefer the most has to be country music.

Virgo

Virgos like songs that motivate them and make them feel inspired and energised. They prefer song genres that are powerful and bold and that have loud beats and an upbeat rhythm. Their favourite song genre has to be rock.

Scorpio

Scorpios prefer songs that have a novel feel to them. They like songs that don’t follow a set pattern and are refreshing and unpredictable. The song genre that they like the most has to be alternative rock.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to do well on the work front today; Read the daily horoscope of Gemini, Capricorn & more