No matter how well or poorly our day is going, most of us remember the few moments of joyous raucous laughter that interrupt our stupor. Well, this brings out to the root cause of the grins and chuckles with the type of humor that elicited such laugher. Every star sign has a unique sense of humor and today we explore it. So, from Taurus to Virgo, see Zodiac earth signs and the type of humor that appeals to them.

Taurus

Slapstick humor is the kind that most appeals to this zodiac sign. It does not take a lot of effort to elicit a grin or a beam from the Taurus because they are good-natured people who are waiting to burst into soul satisfying laughter. Not only do they have a great sense of humor, but they make it a point to cheer up those around them to ensure that there is no melancholy in their life.

Capricorn

As the humblest of earth signs, Capricorn is a gentle soul who only uses self-deprecating humor. This is mainly because they cannot stand to hurt others in the process of poking fun, which is a concept lost on most other zodiac signs. Due to their generous nature and cheerful soul, Capricorns attract a wide range of friends and admirers from all walks of life.

Virgo

Sarcasm is the type of humour a Virgo is proficient at, as they make biting remarks and comments on people. Most of the time, they are proud to know that not everyone grasps their sarcastic jibes because the downside is that they are often making fun of someone. While wit and fun goes great together, a Virgo must remember not to laugh at people, as it is far more enjoyable to laugh with them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

