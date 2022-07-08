From Taurus to Virgo: Zodiac signs that are compatible with Athiya Shetty

Born on November 5th, Athiya Shetty is a Scorpion. This Indian actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with Suraj Pancholi, is pretty self-motivated, persistent and career-oriented. She has aspired to pursue a profession in acting and drama since she was a little child, and because of the characteristics of her zodiac sign that make her career-driven, she has even been successful in doing so. Earth signs, who they value for their solidity and groundedness, and fellow water signs, who speak the same emotional language, are typically the most compatible signs for Scorpio relationships. This sign seeks intensity in their relationships and typically discerns whether a person is interested in them immediately away.

Below listed are 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with Scorpio.

1. Taurus

There is a strong pull between Taurus and Scorpio. In addition to being opposing zodiac signs, they will feel connected since Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planetary of love, and Scorpio is an emotional and deep-water sign. There are fewer disagreements in their relationship because both signs hold similar ideological and practical ideas.

2. Cancer

Scorpio and Cancer have a special affinity that tends to bring out the best in one another. One of the most passionate, emotionally and romantically expressive soulmate for a Cancer is a Scorpio. Because of their shared ideals and way of life, as well as their strong attraction, this pairing is seemingly made in heaven. The two of them are extremely connected to one another and have great chemistry.

3. Pisces

Both Pisces and Scorpio are searching for the one love of their life, and because of this, they have a strongly amorous affinity that ignites from the first beginning. From the minute Scorpio laid eyes on Pisces, it was clear that Pisces attracted Scorpio due to their compassionate and kind nature. Pisces appeared to be someone who would sincerely care about Scorpio's happiness and well-being as well as protect and provide for them.

4. Virgo

The emotional compatibility between Virgo and Scorpio is well-balanced. While the more practical Virgo is more guarded, the emotional Scorpio goes deep. An intense and profound affinity develops between a Scorpio and a Virgo. They are trustworthy and devoted to their friends, loves, and one another. This pleasantly surprising combination works so well together because they are aware of the lessons, they may both gain from the other.

They will be shocked at how romantic a Scorpio can be if these zodiac signs succeed in wooing her.

