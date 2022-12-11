Taurus Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Finance: Your personal and financial life can be in sync. Despite obstacles at work, money is flowing freely.

Positive: You may experience renewed vitality and vigour. Thank you for the positive energy around you.

Love: A coworker may propose a relationship, but you should decline. Your companion's presence may make you happier. To establish a close and healthy relationship, it is good for you to be humble and devoted to the relationship.

Business: This week will be extremely hectic. you may find yourself working many hours for little pay. For a while, the joy of finding grace even in front of an advertisement will keep you going.

Education: If you want to take more classes, this is the week to do so as your learning will help you to get a solid foundation.

Health: To maintain optimal physical and physiological health and immunity, you should eat a nutritious diet, drink plenty of water, get rest, exercise, and meditate.

