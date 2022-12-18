Taurus Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022

Written by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla   |  Published on Dec 16, 2022   |  10:46 PM IST  |  1K
Taurus Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022

Positive: Ganesha says to remember that life does not happen by itself; we must actively participate in it. You will have to push yourself to work for goals that matter to you the most this week. 

Finance: You should keep your spending inclinations under control; else, you may find yourself in a difficult situation. Ask yourself if you really need the things you’re buying before making decisions.  

Love: There are hints that some difficult problems in your romantic life will arise this week. You'll keep having sad conversations with each other. There's a good chance you'll have problems with each other, and the fundamental cause could be the presence of a third person in your relationship. 

Business: Maintain control of your ego and temper this week to maintain cordial relationships with others. You may be approached with rich opportunities to advance your career or business. 

Education: Students should not waste their time; instead, focus on their education. To improve your skills, you could enroll in an online course. 

Health: You should be cautious with your parents' health this week. Do not force your decisions on them, else their health may suffer as a result.

