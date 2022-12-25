Taurus Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Finance : This week, financial luck is in store for you. You might see the return on your earlier investments.

Positive : Ganesha says spends less time harboring resentments, regrets, concerns, and grudges. Being sad would be a waste of time.

Love: In a marriage, there may be distance and communication gaps. Your marriage may be greatly impacted by your phone calls and written correspondence.

Business: Unexpected costs don't always interfere with plans. When you disagree with a senior or administrative figure, it's conceivable that you'll experience tension.

Education: A successful leadership career may be in store for you. This week, you may aggressively concentrate on your work and new endeavors. Clear all of the backlogs.

Health: Outdoor sports professionals need to pay additional attention to their arms and legs and conduct specific exercises.