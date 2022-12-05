Taurus Weekly Love, Business, Education, Health and Finance Horoscope, December 5 to December 11, 2022

Finance: If you invest wisely and prudently, you may find yourself in a financially comfortable position. If you've always wanted to buy a luxury item, now is the time to start saving.

Positive: Your prayers, visions, activities, and desires will all come true most finely and beneficially imaginable.

Love: Keep a chronicle of your exploits so that you may laugh about them afterward. You should wait a little longer if you want to propose to someone; if you want a yes with proper realization, examine your weekly forecasts.

Business: You're going to have a fantastic week. Some distractions have recently disappeared, allowing you to focus on your task.

Education: This is the time for those of you who have worked hard to strengthen the basis of your learning process to shine.

Health: Take advantage of your improved health by getting some fresh air and exercising.

