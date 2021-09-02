Teacher’s Day 2021: 4 Ideas to make DIY colourful greeting cards

Teacher’s Day is just around the corner. It is a day to honour and appreciate the teachers in our life and thank those people who gave us valuable lessons and helped us become what we are today. Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5, every year. On this day, students pamper their teachers by giving them flowers, gifts and greeting cards.

So we have for you simple yet creative ideas to make your own greetings cards at home and thank your teachers in a special way! Have a look at some DIY card ideas below.

3D card

To make a 3D greeting card for your teacher, all you have to do is pick a design that you do want to draw on your card. For example, you can choose a flower and draw it in the middle of your card. Simply fold the sheet of paper in half and draw half of the flower at the centre of the folded sheet. Cut the drawing and voila! Unfold the card and you will have a 3D flower right in the middle of it.

Handmade drawing

You can also draw a cute sketch of you and your teacher on one side of the card along with your message. Simply write the message for your teacher on the left-hand side of the card and draw a sketch of you giving a flower to your teacher on the right side.

Make a bouquet-shaped card

Instead of making a traditional card with a sheet of paper, you can create a bouquet-shaped card. All you have to do is cut a triangle from a sheet of paper and fold it into the shape of a bouquet. Similarly, cut small flowers from different sheets of coloured paper and paste them on top of the bouquet. Write your message on the triangle-shaped bouquet and your card is ready!

