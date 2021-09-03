Teacher’s Day 2021: Best movie dialogues about teachers

Teachers hold a special place in our lives. They are the ones who make us ready to face the world and enable us to deal with its challenges confidently. They teach us to be good human beings and influence us like no other. There are many iconic films that are based on teachers that are loved by all and give life-changing advice to their students.

So we have some of the most famous dialogues from different films that perfectly describe the huge role that teachers play in our lives. Have a look at these dialogues below.

“I am in the business of putting old heads on young shoulders,” -The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)

“If we were interested in making money, we wouldn't have become teachers.” -Flubber (1997

“I have five lessons to teach. What lessons they learn is entirely up to them.” -Nanny McPhee (2006)

“It is a teacher's burden to always hope that with learning, a boy's character might be changed. And, so, the destiny of a man.” -The Emperor’s Club (2002)

“He was a teacher of geometry. He always said: "You must consider every angle." -Airport (1970)

“He taught me without teaching. That's the best way.”

-Apache War Smoke (1952)

“There is not a life in this room that you have not touched, and each of us is a better person because of you. We are your symphony Mr. Holland. We are the melodies and the notes of your opus. We are the music of your life.” -Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995)

“I will be a teacher because being a teacher is the most worthy thing a person can be.” -Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

