Teacher’s day 2022: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to send your teachers on this day

A teacher plays significant and myriad roles in nurturing our minds and guiding us throughout life while showing us the path towards what’s right and wrong. Teacher’s day is celebrated every 5th of September to honour our valuable teachers and pay respect to their special contributions to the life of their students. This day was first celebrated in 1962 to celebrate one of the greatest teachers in the world, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His birthday serves as a day of celebration for all the students and their teachers. India celebrates this day by arranging multiple activities, dance and drama functions in their school as a token to celebrate and appreciate the contributions and patience of their teachers.

On this special occasion, you just can’t go away without wishing your mentors! Here is a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your gurus to show gratitude for all the efforts they put into prepping your knowledge:

1. There are no words to describe your contribution to my life. May God provide you with all the happiness and good health in the world so that you can enlighten us for a long long time. Happy Teachers' Day.

2. To someone who has taken the time to listen to my concerns, guide me on the path to knowledge, and reassure me on my life’s path. Happy Teacher's Day!

3. A good company can be very helpful in building one’s personality. You guided us like a mentor and accompanied us like a friend. Happy Teachers' Day!

4. Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. I wish you a very happy teacher’s day!

5. Happy teachers' Day! We thank you today and every day!

6. A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for its students. Wishing you a very Happy Teachers’ Day!

7. Good Teachers are the reason why ordinary student’s dream of doing extraordinary things… Happy Teachers Day

8. Your wisdom, dedication and kindness will always lead us on the right path and inspire us to be better human beings. Happy Teacher's Day to you!

9. You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination. Happy teachers’ day to you!

10. You show me how to behave properly, you teach me invaluable lessons, and you make me learn from my mistakes. Saying that I appreciate you and what you do for me is an understatement. Happy Teacher’s Day!

11. Dear mentor, without your guidance and wisdom, I would not be where I am now! Thank you and happy teacher's day!

