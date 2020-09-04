Teachers' Day 2020: 9 Unique ways to celebrate your teachers' contributions virtually

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first Vice President and second President of India. So, check out some unique ways to celebrate the day virtually due to the COVID-19.

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5. It’s the birth anniversary of late Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was an Indian philosopher, who served as the first Vice President and the second President of India. He was awarded the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in the year 1954. Along with that, Radhakrishnan also received British Royal Order of Merit in 1963 and Knighthood in 1931.

Teachers' Day is celebrated to honour all the teachers who are the reason behind each and every student’s success. Cultural programs are arranged in schools and colleges to celebrate the day. However, this year would be different due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But we can still make our teachers happy on this day with these virtual celebration ideas.

Teachers' Day 2020: Take ideas from here to celebrate Teachers' Day virtually:

1.Post a picture of your teachers on social media and thank them for everything with some thoughtful words.

2.Ask your child to draw a picture for his teachers to appreciate their efforts and celebrate the day. Once the picture is done, click a photo of it and send it to the teachers.

3.Students can write a short poem for their teachers and read it online in front of the teachers.

4.Send a virtual gift card to your teachers to thank them for everything.

5.Make a video with all your classmates about why you guys are so thankful to your teacher and send it to him or her to make his day.

6.Giving cards to teachers is always special. But you can still do that because e-cards are there. So, create a beautiful e-card for your teachers and mail it to them.

7.Not only students, but parents can also participate to do something creative virtually. So, they can write an e-mail to their child’s teachers to appreciate all their hard work.

8.Make your child sing a “Thank You” song for his teachers and post it on social media.

9.Gather all your classmate’s pictures of studying and make a collage out of it using a mobile application and then send it to the teachers to show how you all are studying during COVID-19.

Also Read: Teachers' Day 2020: History, Significance and why it is celebrated

Share your comment ×