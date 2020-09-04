Teachers' Day 2020: History, Significance and why it is celebrated

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the former President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned teacher and philosopher. Read on to know the history and significance of the day.

“Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

A teacher is who inspires, guides, supports and shape the future and life of students. The role of a teacher is not limited to being an instructor, but someone who lets you have a unique learning experience. What the teachers teach you isn’t limited to what you do in your classroom, but it extends into the home, the community and the world.

To celebrate their contribution, we celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5 every year. It marks the birth anniversary of the former President, scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. The day is celebrated to honour the teachers for their significant contribution in shaping the life of their students.

History, significance, and why is Teachers' Day celebrated.

Born in 1988, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an esteemed academic who completed his Master’s in Philosophy. He wrote a book on “The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore,” which brought worldwide attention to Indian Philosophy. He taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University and was also the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University. After teaching there for five years, he was invited to teach Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University.

Over the years, he received many honours and awards, including his knighthood in 1931, Bharat Ratna award in 1954, and his honorary membership of the British Royal of Merit in 1963. Following his role as a teacher, he became the President of India in 1962.

It is believed that when some of Dr Radhakrishnan's students visited him at his Presidential office to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to observe September 5 as Teachers' Day instead. He wanted the students and the world to remember and acknowledge the significant role of teachers in shaping the lives and careers of students.

Without teachers, students might not be able to succeed in their life, which is why we must respect them and show gratitude for all the efforts they put in to prepare their students to face the world.

Happy Teachers' Day!

