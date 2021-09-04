Teachers’ Day 2021: 4 Movies to watch that celebrate the student teacher bond

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, every year. It is the day to appreciate the presence of teachers in our lives who guide us and ensure that we know the difference between the good and the bad. It also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. There are many films that celebrate the bond of a teacher and a student.

So, we have made a specially curated list of some of the best films to watch on Teachers’ Day. Have a look at these films below.

Dead Poets’ Society

Directed by Peter Weir, this film perfectly captures the bond between Mr Keatings and his students who love and adore him. He impresses them with his unconventional methods and makes them realise their potential.

Monalisa Smile

Julia Roberts shines as Katherine Ann Watson and makes a special place in the hearts of her students. She teaches them to shun the stereotypes that society has brainwashed young girls to conform to and compels them to live life on their own terms.

Taare Zameen Par

This film follows the journey of Ishaan Awasthi who suffers from dyslexia. Everyone shuns him and dismisses him until Ram Shankar Nikumbh comes into the picture. He nurtures him, holds his hand at every step and helps him come out of his limitations.

Mohabbatein

Raj Aryan Malhotra is definitely not your conventional teacher! He shows courage to change the rules of Gurukul and compels his students to enjoy their youth. He teaches them music as well as gives them lessons on love!

