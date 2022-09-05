Teacher's Day 2022: Learn how kindergarten teachers have a fascinating impact your toddler's life

Most of us can swiftly recall that one favorite teacher who got us excited about a subject we used to hate early in life. For me it was the mathematics teacher who changed my perspective on trigonometry in my teen years. But while we do have cherished memories of high school teachers, we forget that our tutors and teachers from early in life also have a profound impact on us. So, on Teacher's Day today, we explore the many ways in which young children develop under the tutelage of the underrated angels who happen to be their kindergarten teachers.

They help make your child emotionally resilient

When a child is at home, all of their needs are well taken care of, as the parents and their family runs to meet their every need. However, in a preschool atmosphere, a teacher is the one who creates an environment where the toddler can grow their social skills. This is the start of a lifetime of forging healthy bonds of friendship and love with other individuals. In this setting, your teacher becomes the child’s very first friend and helps your little one navigate hurdles like sharing, being open to the needs of other kids and listening to what others have to say.

They teach them hygiene and good habits

Right from good manners to basic habits like good hygiene, dental care and washing their hands; these every day routines get children started on a proper schedule that lasts them their whole life. Teachers help settle kids in these habits making them value sound sleep with nap time, nourishing meals at lunchtime which is great for their early development.

They set the foundation of your child’s literacy

One can never progress to works of Shakespeare if one doesn’t grasp the language and the English alphabet. Your kid’s first teacher is the one who imbibed the lessons of basic English and numerical skills that the child builds on with higher education.

While your kid may have many special teachers in the course of their formal and informal education, their very first kindergarten teacher perhaps holds a unique place in their life.

