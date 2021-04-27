Tech Tips: Follow THESE steps to split screen in Windows 10

Windows 10 comes with a ‘snap assist’ feature that lets you use two or more applications at once. Check out these steps mentioned below to use this convenient and time-saving feature.

Split-screen is a software that helps the user split the window either horizontally or vertically. By doing this, you can view multiple parts of a document or different files at the same time. It is a convenient and useful feature as it saves time by enabling you to run multiple applications at once.

The latest version of Windows, i.e. Windows 10 is equipped with a feature known as ‘snap assist’ that helps you to drag and drop any window to any part of the screen. So if you want to learn how to split-screen and use different applications at a time, then follow these steps mentioned below.

Steps to turn on the ‘Snap assist’ feature in Windows 10:

1. Open the Windows 10 ‘Settings’ by pressing the Windows Key + I.

2. Click on the ‘System’ option and then click on ‘Multitasking’.

3. The Snap options will be visible on the right side. Turn on the sliders.

4. The Snap features have been enabled on your Windows 10.

Steps to choose the 'Snap assist' options:

1. You can resize the windows and arrange them according to your convenience by dragging them to the sides or corners of the screen.

2. While snapping a window, size it accordingly, to fill available space.

3. Once you have snapped a window, you can then show what you can snap next to it.

4. While resizing a snapped window, you can simultaneously resize any adjacent snapped window.

Steps to split-screen in Windows 10:

1. To begin with, open two or more windows or applications on the computer.

2. Place your mouse on an empty area at the top of one of the windows, hold down the left mouse button, and drag the window to the left side of the screen.

3. Move it all the way over, until your mouse won't move anymore.

4. Let go of the mouse to snap that window to the left side of the screen.

5. Select any of the other windows to snap it to the right side of the screen.

6. Once the two screens are next to each other, drag the dividing line that separates them to resize the two windows simultaneously.

Also Read: Aqua Therapy: 6 Benefits of THIS therapy to promote optimal health

Share your comment ×