Technology Tips: Follow these steps to create multiple accounts on Instagram

Want to create multiple accounts on Instagram but don’t know how? Check out this detailed guide to create and switch between multiple accounts.

A lot of users have multiple accounts on Instagram. Some have a separate account for their business, while some have it for their pets. Instagram lets you create multiple accounts that you can access with a single tap. But how do you create another account on Instagram?

Instagram lets you create up to five different accounts that you can switch between without having to log out. Sure, you can create more than five accounts, but you will have to log out and log in again to access those. So follow the steps given below to easily create multiple accounts on Instagram and switch between them.

1. Open Instagram on your phone. Press the icon of your profile photo at the bottom-right of the screen.

2. Next, press the three horizontal lines at the top-right of the screen and tap on “Settings”.

3. Tap on “Add Account” and then on “Create New Account”.

4. Enter a username and password and create your account.

5. To log in to this account, simply tap on “Settings” and then on “Add Account”. Next, tap on “Log In To Existing Account” and enter your login details.

Steps to switch accounts on Instagram

1. Open Instagram. Tap on the icon of your profile photo at the bottom-right of the screen.

2. Tap on your username at the top of the screen and select the account you’d like to switch to.

