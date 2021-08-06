Technology Tips: Follow these steps to record a meeting on Zoom

When first video conferencing, there are many different tricks that you can use to make your experience an easy and pleasant one, be it adding a virtual background or a profile picture. Another such feature is the ability to record your Zoom meetings. Many times, you may want to record your video conferences to view them in the future for reference.

So if you want to record your Zoom video sessions, then follow the simple steps given below.

Steps to record the Zoom meeting on the desktop app:

Step 1

To record a meeting on the Zoom desktop app, all you have to do is click the “Record” button that is visible at the bottom of the screen during the meeting.

Step 2

Once the meeting begins to record, you will be able to see the controls at the bottom of the screen from which you can either pause or stop the recording. You can view the recordings in the “Recorded" tab in the "Meetings" section of the app.

Steps to record a Zoom meeting on phone:

Step 1

You can record a meeting on the Zoom app on your phone only if you have a paid membership. Once you open the Zoom app on your phone and join a meeting, you will be able to see three dots in the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Tap on the three dots and then select "Record to the Cloud" on iOS devices or "Record" on Android devices. You can control the recording by the pause or stop icons that will be visible on the screen.

