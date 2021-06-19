Technology Tips: Follow these steps to repost an old Instagram story from archives

Want to reshare an old Instagram story of yours? Then check out this step by step guide to post a story from your Instagram archives.

Instagram is something that we are all pretty well-versed with. We use it for a variety of purposes, from reposting relatable memes and sending them to our besties to following our crush and stalking our ex! We also use it to let people know about what’s been going on in our lives, by posting a picture or uploading a story about the same.

While we do know how to create a story or repost someone else’s post on our story, most of us aren’t very familiar with the ways to repost our old story from Instagram archives. So we are here to help you out! Follow these steps below to repost your old story on Instagram.

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone and go to your profile by tapping on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Next, click on the “three lines” icon in the top right corner and tap on “archive”.

Step 3

You have now opened your Instagram archive, wherein you have all your Instagram stories that you have ever uploaded.

Step 4

You can simply scroll to look for any story that you want to repost or share as a memory. Simply tap on the story of your choice and tap on “share”. This will now appear as your story with a “memories” sticker and the original date of the story.

