Technology Tips: A guide to customising your profile on Zoom

Most of us are living a life that is filled with video meetings and conferences. During these unusual and testing times, video conference platforms have made our lives easier. It is only because of them that we have been able to smoothly work remotely for such a long time. One of the most popular and commonly used video conferencing platforms is Zoom.

We use it almost every day to interact with people, be it for professional or personal reasons. So it only makes sense that we get to know this platform in and out. We have for you a detailed guide to customise your profile on Zoom and to attend video conferences like a pro!

One of the first steps to customise your profile is to give it a name and add a profile picture. To do this, simply open the Zoom app on your laptop or computer and click on ‘My Profile’. Login to the website by entering your email address and password and add a name and profile picture.

You can also add a virtual background to your Zoom profile to make it look fun and interesting. To do this, simply click on ‘Settings’. Go to ‘Background and filters’ and choose a fun virtual background.

You can also improve the quality of your video, by beautifying your appearance. To do this, simply click on ‘Settings’ followed by ‘Video’. Then tick the ‘Touch up my appearance’ option.

