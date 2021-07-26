Technology Tips: A guide to reacting to Instagram Direct Messages

Instagram is a social media application that lets you share the latest happenings of your life with your followers by sharing pictures and videos. Apart from this, you can also chat with other users by sending them a Direct Message (DM). You can send them videos, pictures, reels, GIFs, etc. in a DM.

Another interesting and appealing feature of Instagram DMs is that you can react to the other user’s messages and send different emoji reactions to their messages. So if you want to know how to send such emoji reactions in Instagram DMs, then follow the steps given below.

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Open your DMs by tapping on the arrow icon in the top right corner.

Step 2

Next, open the chat of a user and long press on the message that you want to send an emoji reaction to.

Step 3

Once you long press, there will appear different emoji reactions. Choose the emoji of your choice and tap on it to send your reaction.

Step 4

If in case, you want to send an emoji that is not on the list, then simply tap on the plus icon in the extreme right to open the list of all the emojis. Choose the emoji reaction that you want to send and tap on it.

Step 5

If you want to remove your reaction to a message, then all you have to do is tap on the emoji reaction that appears below the message and click on “remove”.

Also Read: Technology Tips: Here’s everything you need to know about maintaining a streak on Snapchat