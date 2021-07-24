Technology Tips: Here’s everything you need to know about maintaining a streak on Snapchat

These days with the pandemic and the ongoing restrictions, people are turning to social media and other applications to distract themselves, socialise and keep themselves busy, be it Instagram, Clubhouse or Snapchat. When it comes to Snapchat, there are many interesting and appealing features on this app that are sure to keep you hooked.

One such feature is maintaining a streak with your friends. To do so, all you have to do is send them a snap every single day without fail and tell them to do the same with you, and before you two know it, you both will have a streak! So if you are new to Snapchat and want to know some tips to maintain a streak with your friends, then read on.

An important rule of maintaining a streak with someone on Snapchat is that you both have a 24-hour window to send and open the snaps. These 24 hours begin when the first snap in the streak was sent. If you are about to lose your streak with someone, Snapchat warns you by adding an hourglass emoji next to their chat.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that a streak can only be maintained when you two send snaps to each other. So things like text messages, video calls or voice calls won’t help you in maintaining your streak with someone.

If you send a snap to a group of people in one go, instead of sending it individually, it won’t count towards your streaks. If you send snaps from “memories” or with Snapchat Spectacles, then these will also not count towards your streaks.

If however, you feel that you did follow all the above-mentioned things and still somehow you lost your streak with someone, then you can file a complaint. For this, simply go to Snapchat Support and select the option of “My Snap Streaks disappeared” to file a report.

