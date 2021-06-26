Technology Tips: Here’s how you can create your very own YouTube channel

Want to create a YouTube channel but don’t know where to begin? Follow the steps given below to create your own channel.

Are you bored of the pandemic? After watching so many vlogs to beat your boredom, have you started considering vlogging? Vlogging is a great way to share your daily routine or any aspect of your life, with the world, and if your vlog gets a certain number of views, you can even earn money!

To begin vlogging, you need to create a YouTube channel. It isn’t as complicated as it sounds! YouTube is probably one of the best platforms for vlogging as it has a high number of users and thus, it is easy for people to create their own userbase. If you are new to YouTube and want to know how to create your own channel, then follow the step by step guide given below.

Step 1

Open YouTube.com and click on the ‘Sign in” option on the top right corner of the page. Sign in with your Google account.

Step 2

Open “Settings”. In the top right corner of the screen, click on your profile icon and then click "Create a channel."

Step 3

You now have to choose between creating a personal channel or creating a channel using a business or other name. If you have to create a channel for vlogging, then choose the personal channel option.

Step 4

You can now start customising your channel. To begin with, upload a profile picture, add a description of the channel and also add links ot your social media accounts to engage followers.

