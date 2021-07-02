Technology Tips: List of some important computer shortcut keys that can come in handy

Check out these handy and time-saving computer shortcut keys to complete all your work efficiently and save time and energy.

We usually tend to do the maximum amount of our work on either our laptops or computers. More often than not, we are in a hurry to finish our work or assignment on time and we cannot for the life of us, find the correct keys or options. This results in a delay in our work which in turn, leads to stress and frustration.

At such times, there are some important computer/laptop shortcuts keys that can help you out and save you from unnecessary stress and delay. So have a look at the list below of some of the handy computer shortcuts keys that you should keep in mind.

Alt + F--File menu options in the current program.

Alt + E--Edits options in the current program.

F1--Universal help.

F5--Refresh

Ctrl + A--Selects all text.

Ctrl + X--Cuts the selected item.

Ctrl + Del--Cut selected item.

Ctrl + C--Copy the selected item.

Ctrl + Ins-- Copy the selected item.

Ctrl + V--Paste the selected item.

Shift + Ins -- Paste the selected item.

Home -- Takes the user to the beginning of the current line.

Ctrl + Home--Go to the beginning of the document.

End -- Go to the end of the current line.

Ctrl + End -- Go to the end of a document.

Shift + Home -- Highlight from the current position to the beginning of the line.

Shift + End -- Highlight from the current position to the end of the line.

Ctrl + (Left arrow) -- Move one word to the left at a time.

Ctrl + (Right arrow) -- Move one word to the right at a time.

