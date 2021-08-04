Technology Tips: A step by step guide to adding a virtual background in Zoom

Sure, the work from home has given us a sense of freedom. Work from home means that we no longer are under constant supervision and can do as and when we please. But the one thing that sort of restricts our freedom is video conferences! Now, an important thing to keep in mind during a video conference is to have a background that is not distracting or messy. But it might seem like an invasion of privacy to let other people have a glimpse of your bedroom or of the mess that you live in! A clever way to prevent this from happening is to use a virtual background.

So if you want to know how to add a virtual background during a video call to protect your privacy in every possible way, then follow the detailed step-by-step guide given below.

Step 1

Open the Zoom app on your desktop and click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Next, click on “Settings”.

Step 2

Click on “Background and filters”. Click on “Virtual background”. Choose the background that you want.

Step 3

You can tick the green screen option if you have one at your home. If you don’t have a green screen, then make sure to have a background that is of one solid colour to ensure that the virtual background is evenly lit.

Step 4

You can also upload your own image for a virtual background by clicking the plus icon and then clicking on “Add image”.

Also Read: Technology tips: Steps to add a picture to your Zoom profile