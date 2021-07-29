Technology Tips: Steps to add a cover to your Instagram Highlights to make your profile look aesthetic

Instagram has many features that you can use to make your profile appealing, attractive, and aesthetic. One such feature is the ability to save your stories as Highlights and to design the cover of your Highlights according to your liking. Instagram Highlights allow you to save your stories on your profile so that they don’t disappear after 24 hours.

So if you want to know how to add a cover to your Instagram Highlights and make your profile look colourful and trendy, then follow the step-by-step guide given below.

Steps to add a story to Highlights:

Step 1

Open the Instagram story that you want to add. Tap on the “Highlight” button in the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Choose the Highlight you want to add your story to.

Steps to add a cover to your Instagram Highlights:

Step 1

Go to your profile and tap on the plus icon to create a new Highlight. Choose the stories that you want to add to the Highlight.

Step 2

Give a name to the Highlight and choose a cover for it. Tap on “Done”.

Steps to edit the cover of an existing Highlight:

Step 1

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the Highlight, that you want to change the cover of.

Step 2

Tap on “More” and then on “Edit Highlight”. Tap on “Edit Cover” and choose the image that you want to use as a cover from your phone’s gallery.

