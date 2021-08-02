Technology tips: Steps to add a picture to your Zoom profile

This is the era of video calls and online classes. It is now second nature to us. We don’t meet people in person but rather video call them to update them about some development or to hold work meetings. It is but natural that all of us use different video calling platforms. One of the most popular platforms is Zoom. Since most of us are still adapting to video conferencing technology, it is a bit difficult to know certain tips and tricks related to it, one of them is adding a profile picture.

When it comes to video conferencing, most of us don’t switch on our videos in the first few minutes. At such times what happens is that the initials of our name are shown on the screen instead of our video. But it is always better to show a picture of yours when your video is switched off than a basic text. So if you want to add a profile picture to your zoom account then follow the steps given below.

Step 1

Open the zoom app on your desktop and click on the initials of your name that can be seen in the top right corner. Next click on “My profile”.

Step 2

Once you click on this you will be redirected to the website or zoom. Sign in with your email address and password to open your zoom profile.

Step 3

Open your profile. Now you’ll be able to see a box with your initials next to your name, click on that box and then click on “Change”. A new window will open from which you can choose the picture that you want to set as your profile picture.

Step 4

Select the area that you need to crop and click on save. Your profile picture will now be uploaded to your Zoom account.

Also Read: Follow these basic etiquettes while attending a video conference