Technology Tips: Steps to add the ‘swipe up’ option to your Instagram story

Want to add a link to your Instagram story but don’t know how? Here’s how you can add links to your story even when you don’t have over 10k followers.

Instagram has tons of interesting features by which you can make your story or post appealing to your followers. These features include adding GIFs, stickers, location, filters, music and many more such creative effects. One such feature is the “Swipe up” option that you can add to your Instagram story.

If you are using Instagram for business and want to include a link to something on your story, then all you need to do is add a ‘“Swipe up” option on your Instagram story. Check out the detailed steps given below to know how to add it.

Steps to add the “Swipe up” option for users with over 10000 followers or a verified account:

Step 1

Log in to Instagram and tap on the camera icon to add a story. Next, tap on the link icon in the top section of the screen.

Step 2

Paste a link to an URL or IGTV video to add it to your story. You can also add a “Swipe up” sticker of your choice to your story to attract the attention of your followers.

Steps to add a link for users with less than 10k followers:

Step 1

If you don’t have a verified account or have less than 10k followers, then you can simply add a link to an IGTV video. Create the video and add the link in the caption.

Step 2

Post the IGTV video on your profile and then upload a story. Click on the link icon and select “+IGTV Video”. Choose the video that you just created and add a “Swipe up” sticker or GIF.

