Technology Tips: Steps to hide your Instagram story from some of your followers

Sure, social media is a great thing. It helps you connect with the world and expand your social circle. You can easily update your followers and friends with the latest happenings in your life and share important life events with them. It is also a great place to feel validated by posting pictures and videos of yourself.

But social media also has its downsides.

There can be times when you don’t want to connect with a particular person on social media but since your life is an open book, you have no choice. It is not commonly known, but you can select and limit the audience of your stories on Instagram and share it with only a certain number of people. So if you want to hide your Instagram story from some of your followers then follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Click a picture or make a video for your Instagram story. You can pick one from your phone’s gallery.

Step 2

Add any GIFs, emojis, or stickers according to your liking and upload the story.

Step 3

To limit the audience of your story and hide it from certain people, simply tap on the three dots icon on the bottom right corner and tap on ‘Story Settings’.

Step 4

Now you will see a list of the people who follow you. Simply tick the circle next to their name to hide your story from them. Once ticked, tap on ‘Done’.

