Technology Tips: Steps to hide your ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has many features to ensure the complete privacy of its users. One such feature is the option of hiding the ‘last seen’. Check out the step by step guide given below to know how to hide it.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that is used by millions of people. It allows the users to send not just messages, but also voice notes, GIFs and emojis. It also has the feature of making voice and video calls to a person. WhatsApp also has end-to-end encryption to protect the privacy of its users. Users can also share their location, documents, images and many more kinds of content. Another interesting feature of WhatsApp is that it can also be used on the desktop browser.

Most people aren’t aware of this, but WhatsApp also has the feature of hiding your “last seen” to help protect your privacy. So if you don’t want to show your “last seen” to everyone, then follow the detailed steps given below.

Step 1

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap on “Settings”. Next tap on “Account” and then open “Privacy”.

Step 2

Here you will see different options of selecting the audience for your “Last Seen”, “Profile”, “Photo”, “Groups”, “Status”, etc. Tap on “Last Seen”.

Step 3

Now you can choose whether you want to show your “Last Seen” to everyone, just your contacts or nobody. If you want to hide your “Last Seen” from everybody, then tap on “Nobody”.

Step 4

Similarly you can also choose the audience for your “Profile”, “Photo”, “Groups”, “Status” and “About” by tapping on them and ticking your preferred option.

Credits :Pexels

