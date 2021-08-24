Technology Tips: Steps to present easily during a video meeting on different platforms

All of us are too familiar with the concept of opening our laptops first thing in the morning and attending video conferences. Who knew that life would suddenly take a turn wherein the only place where we would be meeting people would be online! But since this is the new normal, all of us have gradually got the hang of it.

A significant aspect of video meetings is presenting or sharing our screen, when needed. This is not as complicated as it sounds! Here is a step-by-step guide to presenting your screen during a video conference.

Screen sharing on Zoom:

To share your screen during a Zoom meeting, simply click on ‘Share’. This will open the share screen menu where you will have controls to pause and share the screen and it will also display annotation tools.

Screen sharing on Google Meet:

Join a meeting on Google Meet and click on ‘Present now’. You can select your entire screen or choose a window or a tab.

Screen sharing on Microsoft Teams:

Open the chat control options and select the icon with an arrow and a square to share the screen. Choose whether you want to share the entire screen or just an application. The outline of your screen will turn red, once you start sharing.

