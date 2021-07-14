Technology Tips: Steps to share your live location on Whatsapp

Are you worried about travelling alone? Then check out these steps to share your live location with someone on Whatsapp.

The world is an unsafe place, especially if you are a woman. Whenever we go out, be it for shopping or for socialising, we are always highly attentive, alert and aware of our surroundings.

We think twice before taking a cab, we avoid going out at night and never dare venture out alone after a certain hour. At such times, sharing your live location with your friends or family members can surely come as a step of reassurance and support. So have a look at the steps given below to share your location with someone on Whatsapp.

Steps to share your current location:

Step 1: Open the chatbox of the person you want to send your location to and tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 2: Next, tap on the “More” option and then on “Location”.

Step 3: Tap on “Send your Current Location”.

Steps to share your live location:

Step 1: Open the chatbox of the person and then tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 2: Tap on “More” followed by “Location”. Tap on “Share Live Location”. If you haven’t turned on your location services, WhatsApp may ask you to turn it on.

Step 3: Next, you have to select a time frame for which your live location will be shared with the person.

Step 4: Click on “Send”.

Also Read: Here’s how you can deactivate and delete your Snapchat account

Share your comment ×