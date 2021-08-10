Technology Tips: Steps to view your ‘Saved’ posts on Instagram

We all can relate to the instance wherein we see something on Instagram and want to save it for future reference, be it a home decor idea, a beauty hack or a post of any other sort. For times like these, Instagram has a feature to save these posts in a folder so that you can easily view them whenever you want.

It is pretty easy to save and view saved posts on Instagram. So if you want to know how to save posts on Instagram and the steps to view them later, then check out the step by step guide given below.

Steps to save an Instagram post:

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Then open the post that you want to save for future reference.

Step 2

Next, tap on the bookmark icon that can be seen just below the post on the right side. The post has now been saved.

Steps to view the saved posts:

Step 1

To view your saved posts, all you have to do is open the Instagram app and go to your profile by tapping on your profile picture on the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Once you open your profile, tap on the three lines icon on the top right corner and then tap on “Saved” to open your saved posts.

Also Read: Technology Tips: Follow these steps to record a meeting on Zoom