Technology Tips: Use these tricks to ease out your Google Meet calls

Google Meet is a popular video conferencing platform. It is convenient to use and is quick to connect. Unlike other video platforms, you don’t need an app to access the meetings on a desktop browser. On your phone, however, you do need the app. There are tons of features that you can use on Google Meet for your ease and convenience.

So we have for you a list of simple tips and tricks that can come in handy while using this video conferencing platform. Check out some easy tricks below.

You can easily change the layout during a Google Meet conference. To do this all you have to do is click on the three vertical dots during a meeting and then click on ‘change layout’. You can choose a sidebar, spotlight, tiled or auto layout.

There can be times when due to network issues or noisy settings you may have difficulty in listening to the other person during a video call. At such times, you can easily turn on captions during the meeting to help you understand the other person better. To enable captions on desktop, click the ‘Turn On Captions’ button [CC], which can be found on the lower-right side of the Meet window.

You can also easily record a Google Meet video call. To do this simply click the ‘More’ button and click on ‘Record Meeting’. To stop the recording, click on ‘More’ and then click on ‘Stop Recording’.

Another convenient feature of Google Meet is that you can share content during a meeting. To do this, simply click on the ‘Present Now’ button visible in the bottom-right corner. Choose whether you want to share the entire screen, a window or a tab.

