Teeth Grinding in Children: What parents need to know about THIS tooth problem

Teeth grinding occurs in children of six years of age and when they are sleeping. They push both their jaws against each other that makes a grinding sound. Read below to know more.

Teeth grinding is a very common problem in children, especially toddlers where they push both the upper and lower jaw against each other. This is known as bruxism by medical term. This is not a disease in particular but it may cause certain other disorders in kids.

When the jaw contractions are too hard, then it causes grinding and you can even hear its sound. Children experience this issue during their sleep and they aren’t aware that they are doing it. This mostly occurs in their REM sleep- rapid eye movement. Some children experience it in minor episodes, while some may have it throughout the night.

Here’s everything parents should know about teeth grinding in children.

Signs

There are no particular signs of this issue except the grinding itself. You can clearly see your baby doing this at sleep or even when they are aware as well. You can try to divert his attention to stop them. And for the grinding in sleep, you need to talk to your doctor.

Causes

Doctors even are not sure about the exact causes of teeth grinding. But it may happen sometimes due to sleep disorders. Other than that, it may take place when your baby is teething or having an ear infection. They do it to relieve the pain. Often, kids grind teeth when they are experiencing stress or anxiety.

Effects of teeth grinding

Teeth grinding is not that dangerous or harmful for your children. Because it generally occurs in them until six years of age when they don’t have their adult teeth. But if your kid is showing signs of teeth grinding then you may want to consult a doctor or a dentist about it.

When to call the doctor This is normal in children, but if things get worse, then call the doctor, like: 1.They have severe pain and discomfort 2.They have frequent headache 3.There is tooth sensitivity 4.Redness, swelling and bleeding in your kid's gum.

