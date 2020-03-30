Teething in Babies: Every parent should know THESE things when babies get their first teeth

Teething in Babies: Here are the common fact about teething that every parent should know about.

Teething generally happens in babies between the age of 6 and 12 months. However, there is no certainty that babies will have their set of first teeth on their first birthday. When a baby becomes 3 months of age, he starts to explore the world around him with mouth and the saliva also starts to increase. With these changes, babies start to put their hands in their mouths at this age. Often parents don’t understand and become tensed about the teething process of their babies.

Maybe they don’t know the exact age of a baby for teething. So, they start to do numerous researches and consult doctors to know if there is any problem with their babies. But there is nothing to get worried about. Teething happens eventually with age and baby’s growth. These are something every parent should know about the teething process of their babies.

Teething in Babies: Here are the few things every parent should about:



1- Teething starts between the age of 6 and 12 months. And typically, the first teeth always appear at the lower front portion. By the age of 3 children usually get all their baby teeth.

2- Fluoride is a mineral that prevents decay in teeth by hardening the enamel and the best part is that it is easily available in tap water. So, you can start to give your baby a few ounces of water which has fluoride in it once you start giving him solid foods at the age of 6 months. But do consult your pediatrician before that.



3- Babies feel pain while the teething is in process. So, you can massage the gums or offer something cold to relieve the pain. But generally, teething does not cause too much discomfort in the babies.



4- Also, make sure to brush your child’s teeth twice a day with any fluoride toothpaste once they have a tooth/teeth. Do it especially after the last drink or food of the day. And never put your baby on the bed with a bottle as it may cause tooth decay.



5- Consult your pediatrician regularly about the teething and gum health of your baby. According to doctors, babies should get a fluoride varnish once they start to have teeth. So, consult your paediatrician for the fluoride varnish as it should be given to the babies as soon as possible to prevent decay in the future.

6- Try to get the appointment of a dentist when the first tooth appears and by your baby’s first birthday.

