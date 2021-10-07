Telltale signs they are your best friend

When you consider someone as your best friend, you never think twice before speaking your mind in front of them. You are not afraid of them judging you and feel free to be yourself. Having a best friend is indeed a great feeling. You never feel alone and can be sure of the fact that someone is always there for you. When someone does become your best friend, it is a very gradual process. You get to know them, befriend them and after talking for a while you realise that you both are very similar.

So if you want to know if someone has reached the “best friend” stage with you, then look out for these 4 telltale signs.

You talk all the time

One of the most obvious signs that they have become your best friend is when both of you talk all day. You both don’t really need a reason to message each other and are always up-to-date with what’s happening in each other’s lives.

You can be yourself

When you are around them you don’t feel afraid to be yourself. You can be as unfiltered as you want around them as you know that they will never judge you.

Your family members know them very well

Another common sign is that your family members consider your friend as family. They know them very well and are extremely comfortable around them.

You feel loved

When they have become your best friend you will feel a sense of security and safety. You will no longer feel lonely and will feel loved and wanted.

