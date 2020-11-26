Thanksgiving 2020: 5 Ways to celebrate the holiday amidst a pandemic

Do not let Covid-19 dampen your holiday spirit and celebrate Celebrate Thanksgiving this year differently with these creative, out of the box ideas.

Thanksgiving can look a little different for most of us this year. With the done to death talks of the pandemic, this year, you might not be able to socialise as usual and have a house full of people. However, there are many ways to make this holiday as special as ever.

You can be quite creative and innovative with your ideas to celebrate Thanksgiving this time. Whether it’s planning a virtual Thanksgiving dinner or ordering in and celebrating it on your own. Here are a few ways to celebrate this festival amidst a pandemic and keeping the holiday spirit alive.

DIY Thanksgiving decor

While you may not be entertaining tons of guests this time. But that shouldn’t stop you from decorating your home and making it holiday-ready. Indulge in Thanksgiving-themed crafts to celebrate the festival a little differently.

Virtual Dinner

Missing the traditional dinner with your friend and family? Have it online. Plan a virtual dinner or a potluck and encourage everyone to make traditional Thanksgiving meals.

Family time

Spend the festival with your immediate family members and enjoy the luxury of getting to spend quality time with your family. Cook special meals and satiate your sweet tooth by making holiday-themed desserts.

Send food

You can order food for your loved ones and send them to thank them for always being there for you and to tell them how much you miss them.

Watch a Thanksgiving special movie

Spending Thanksgiving alone? No worries, watch a Fall special movie to soak in the festivities and ring in the holiday.

