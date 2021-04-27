THESE 3 Heroes of Bollywood are most compatible with Libra women

Librans are the balancing zodiac sign of all. They make great leaders and want to see equality everywhere. So, these 3 heroes of Bollywood are most compatible with any Libra girl.

Diplomatic, social, fair, balancing, idealistic, clever, non-confrontational, etc. are some of the words that describe a Libran in the perfect way. Librans always like to see equality everywhere and they make great team leaders. They are the worshipper of beauty who are attracted to anything beautiful. They love to go for shopping, have good conversations, hang out with friends. These people are always lively. So, here are 3 heroes of Bollywood that are most compatible with Libra girls.

Kabir Dewan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol is a perfect example of what kind of partner a Libra girl should look for. In the movie, Kabir always maintains a great balance between Arjun and Imran as they have a rivalry. Even he also refuses to confront his fiancé initially to say that he is not ready to marry her. These are Libra traits that make the character perfectly compatible with Libra women.

Farhan Qureshi, 3 Idiots

Farhan Qureshi, played by R. Madhavan, is another balancing character. He is calm throughout the movie and maintains a balance between Rancho and Raju when they get involved in an argument. He also fears confronting his father to talk about his dreams and leaving engineering. But apart from all this, he is shown as a sweet person.

Aditya Kashyap, Jab We Met

This character has been played by Shahid Kapoor and this character is another perfect example of how a boy for Libra woman should be. Aditya helps Geet to escape from her house using his diplomatic mind and then he again helps her to take home. In the meantime, he maintains a balance between Geet and her family and Anshuman as well so that no one gets to know about the real truth.

Also Read: 3 Female characters from Bollywood that are most compatible with Aries men

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×