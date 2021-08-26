These 3 zodiac signs are most compatible with Cancer

People belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign are born between June 21 to July 22. They are known to be sensitive, emotional, and intuitive. They like to think before they speak and are great observers. They also tend to pick up the energies of different people and can easily get affected by their environment. They always keep their guard on to protect themselves from getting hurt by other people.

When it comes to compatibility, Cancerians gel well with people who get where they are coming from and don’t question their thoughts or emotions. Have a look at the 3 zodiac signs who are most compatible with Cancerians.

Virgo

Virgos just like Cancerians, don’t take things at face value. They keep their distance from people till they are completely sure of them as they are afraid to get heartbroken. They don’t give in easily, but this doesn’t mean that they are not emotional. Virgos, once in love, are extremely affectionate and sensitive just like Cancerians.

Scorpio

Scorpios are quiet and observant. They carefully plan their every move and are not the kind to ‘go with the flow’. People belonging to this zodiac sign are attentive, compassionate, and introverted. They thus, completely understand the psyche of Cancerians and are compatible with them.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are highly intuitive and attentive. They pay attention to their surroundings and easily catch on to people’s vibes. When paired with Cancerians, they bond well and relate to their aloofness and quietness.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, they are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

