These 3 zodiac signs are most likely to be similar to Barney from How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is a sitcom that has been incredibly popular and loved by all. One of the most popular and talked about characters of the show has to undoubtedly be Barney Stinson. Barney is someone who teaches everyone around him to be a player. But not many know that he also has an incredibly soft, sensitive and vulnerable side to him.

According to astrology, there are 3 such zodiac signs who possess traits similar to that of Barney Stinson. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Libra

Librans pretend that there is nothing that can bring them down, but they do have a soft and sensitive side to them. They simply hide it under a layer of defence mechanisms to avoid getting hurt and to prevent people from taking advantage of them and their softness.

Virgo

No matter how much a perfectionist they may be, Virgos do have a heart! They do feel a lot of things and have vulnerable personalities. Their personality is more like coconut as they have a hard exterior while they are extremely sensitive and soft from the inside.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians pretend to not feel anything and to be this extremely chilled out and easy-going person who doesn’t have any grudges or complaints from anyone. But this could not be further from the truth! They do feel bad and do easily get hurt over a lot of things, they simply choose to not make a noise about it or create a fuss.

Also Read: Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that lie the most