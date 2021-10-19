These 3 zodiac signs cannot take criticism in their stride

There are some people who are secure and sensible enough criticism that comes their way in a constructive manner. They never let such things get to them and are self-assured enough to not take such things personally. On the other hand, there are some people who can never take criticism in their stride. They are petty, under-confident and insecure.

According to astrology, there are 3 such zodiac signs who can never take criticism in the right way. Have a look at these signs below.

Leo

Leos feel that they are the best at everything. They feel that they can never commit a mistake or do anything wrong and thus do not know how to handle criticism that comes their way. Leos make sure to take the criticism personally and can never adopt the approach of learning something from it.

Virgo

Virgos believe themselves to be perfectionists. They feel that they have better skills and abilities than most people and are superior to everyone else. When someone criticises their work, they feel hurt and make sure to let the other person know that their opinion is wrong.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are petty and insecure individuals. They can never take criticism constructively. They have a habit of questioning their abilities and thus, when someone else criticises them or points a finger at them they cannot help but feel hurt and insulted.

