These 4 dialogues can help you get through those Monday blues

It is often said that films are a gateway to another world. They transport you into a world with background music, well-rehearsed dance sequences and fairytale romance. When you’re bored and tired of your real life, you watch a film! Thus, it only makes sense to take inspiration from certain film dialogues to get over those Monday blues!

Watching films is a way of escapism. But it is also a great way to get that motivation back when you most need it, so that you can be your most productive and efficient self, even on a Monday! Check out some dialogues from different films that will give you the dose of inspiration that you need on the first day of a new week.

Theory of Everything

“There should be no boundaries to human endeavour. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope."

Guardians of the Galaxy

“I look around at us and you know what I see? Losers. I mean, like, folks who have lost stuff. And we have, man, we have, all of us. Homes, and our families, normal lives. And you think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it's giving us something. It is giving us a chance."

The Blind Side

“Courage is a hard thing to figure. You can have courage based on a dumb idea or mistake, but you're not supposed to question adults, or your coach, or your teacher, because they make the rules. Maybe they know best, but maybe they don't. It all depends on who you are, where you come from. Didn't at least one of the 600 guys think about giving up, and joining with the other side? I mean, valley of death, that's pretty salty stuff. That's why courage it's tricky."

Star Wars

“Do, or do not. There is no 'try.'”

