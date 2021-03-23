THESE 4 zodiac signs are addicted to technology

People belonging to these zodiac signs are addicted to technology and can’t spend a minute without it. They are always aware of the latest advancements and are the ones to spend hours on their devices without realising it.

Technology is something that constantly surrounds us. It is everywhere, from our phones to our television screens. At such times, it can be almost impossible to resist it and give in to the seduction. We are always on our toes to keep up with the latest advancements in technology.

While some people have enough self-control to not go overboard with it, others can’t help but be obsessed with it, to the point of being addicted. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are addicted to technology.

Aries

For Aries-born people, technology is their way to escape from the sad and monotonous reality. They treat it as a getaway and are always on it to distract themselves from the daily routine and mundane tasks.

Gemini

Geminis are addicted to their phones and social media. They will spend hours on every social media platform without realising. They feel restless and anxious if their phone dies or if for some reason, they are unable to access the internet.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a hard time making connections in the real world as they feel vulnerable and exposed. With the help of technology, they can bond with people without having to put themselves out there and without the fear of being betrayed.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always up for trying out new things. Be it a new app or any social media platform, they will be the first ones to give it a shot and make the most of it.

Credits :Pexels

