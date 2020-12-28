THESE 4 zodiac signs are impossible to read

While some people communicate, express and live an open book life, there are others who always have their guard on and never reveal their emotions to the world.

Usually, you can figure out what is going on in the other person’s mind by either listening to what they are saying or by observing their body language. While such people are quite transparent and show what they feel, there are others who always have a poker face, i.e a straight and expressionless face that is impossible to read.

The reason behind their poker face can often be their resistance towards showing their emotions and showing their vulnerable side to the world. Here are some such zodiac signs who tend to keep a deadpan look on their faces and who, therefore, are almost impossible to read.

Gemini

Geminis are a pro at concealing their emotions. They make it a point to never show their weak side or even show their real side to anyone and feel safe when they have a facade on.

Libra

They are mysterious beings who keep everything under wraps. Be it their personal life or even their likes and dislikes. They do not like making such information public and easily accessible and therefore are always keeping a cold expression.

Cancer

While they might be all hunky-dory with you, it is not the truth. Cancerians tend to keep their real emotions hidden with fake happiness and excitement. They’ll pretend like everything’s fine when in reality, they might be having a nervous breakdown.

Scorpio

They make deliberate efforts to become impossible to read. Scorpios make sure to never reveal their true feelings. They tend to have their guard on most of the times to avoid getting hurt by showing their vulnerable side to someone untrustworthy.

Also Read: 5 Zodiac signs who love to spend time with kids and babies

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×