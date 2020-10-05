THESE 4 zodiac signs are the most compatible with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is a Leo. Leos are passionate, enthusiastic, born leaders and always want to be in the spotlight. So, here are the zodiac signs that can be highly compatible with Leo.

Jennifer Lopez is multi-talented and is one of the most popular artists and producers. She rose to fame as a Fly Girl dancer in the Living Colour. Later on, she went on to become a popular singer and actress in Hollywood. JLo was born on 24th July 1969, which makes her a Leo.

Leo is a fire element and people of this zodiac sign are born to be stars. They like to be in the spotlight always and they are enthusiastic and social butterflies. So, being a Leo, which are the zodiac signs that would be the most compatible ones with her? It is generally said that Leo is compatible with other fire signs, but they also share similar personality traits with some other signs.

Zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Jennifer Lopez:

Aries

Aries and Leo make the most successful pair. They are both highly attracted to each other due to their similar qualities. Both are born to be the leaders, passionate and enthusiastic. The relationship of these two fire signs is usually passionate.

Gemini

Gemini is an air sign but goes well with Leo. They are both independent, social butterflies, enthusiastic and life of the party. Leos are intellectual and like to have deep conversations, which is why Geminis are so attracted to them.

Sagittarius

No one can better understand and appreciate Leo’s sense of independence than Sagis. They are independent and adventurous and make a great pair with Leos. They have mutual respect and always inspire each other. And no matter what, Sagis will always support their Leo partners.

Leo

Leos are highly confident and passionate which creates a wonderful bonding between them. There is always an instant spark between them.

