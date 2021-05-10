THESE 4 zodiac signs are most compatible with Nicky Minaj

Nicky Minaj doesn’t need any introduction as she is already one of the most popular personalities around the world for her rap songs. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

If you are a fan of rap song, then you must be well aware of the name Nicky Minaj. The world-famous female rap singer is one of the most influential artists currently with 137 million records sold worldwide. Media often defines her as the “Queen of Rap”. This influential personality belongs to the Sagittarius zodiac sign which means she is a fire sign. To give a brief introduction about Sagittarians, these people are witty, explorer, adventurous, travel enthusiasts, optimistic, free-spirited, social and carefree persons. Do you know which zodiac signs are most compatible with Nicky Mianj? Take a look at the below list to check if yours sign is also there.

Aries

Aries is the fellow zodiac sign of Sagittarius who has a fiery personality. These people are life of the party and are courageous, bold, risk takers, carefree persons. They will never think for second time before taking any risk. They are one of the biggest travellers who want to experience new things, new places and new people. They don’t like bored at all. So, these people would be compatible with Nicky.

Leo

It becomes tough to stay without having any attention for even 1 minute for Leos. They are the biggest attention-seekers of all zodiac sign. People of this fire sign are social, party freaks and enthusiastic who don’t like usual things. They want to try offbeat stuff to stand out amongst others.

Libra

This air sign is the balancing zodiac of all. They are intelligent, charming, social, conversationalists, diplomatic, clever, and non-confrontational. They like to keep a balance and want to see fairness in everything. But these people hate to confront in any negative situation which may create problems.

Aquarius

People of this air sign are carefree and free-spirited persons who often get aloof and detached from the world. They are always into helping people and society and that’s why this zodiac sign is the philanthropists of all signs. They are independent people and good conversationalists who want to talk about different interesting topics.

