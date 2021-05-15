THESE 4 zodiac signs are most compatible with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor belongs to the Pisces zodiac sign which makes him emotional, compassionate and dreamy people. So, here are 4 zodiac signs which are most compatible with Shahid Kapoor.

Jab We Met, Kaminey, Udta Punjab are some of the biggest hits given by Shahid Kapoor where he could show his excellent acting and dance skill. The star belongs to the zodiac sign Pisces, so his character can be interpreted as intuitive, emotional, dreamy, creative, generous, and empathetic. He is from water element and his zodiac is a female sign. So, here’s which characters are best compatible with Shahid Kapoor.

Cancer

The fellow zodiac sign of Pisces, Cancer is the best compatible sign as people of this are also overly emotional, intuitive, romantic, compassionate, and empathetic. They can complement, take care, and create a great chemistry with each other.

Scorpio

Again, the fellow zodiac sign Scorpio is compatible with Pisceans, Scorpions are intense and passionate people who give their 100 percent effort in a relationship being completely attached with their partners from all aspects. And they demand the same level of commitment from their partners which can only be possible by Pisceans.

Virgo

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput is of Virgo zodiac sign, and together they make a great pair because Pisces and Virgo are quite compatible together. Virgo is earth sign and water and earth elements can go well together and they are both female signs which make their bonding even stronger. Virgos are analytical, disciplined, practical, and perfectionist people, on the other hand, Pisceans are emotional, romantic, and dreamy people. They both complement each other- Virgo learns from Pisceans how to be romantic and compassionate and Pisceans learn to be disciplined, hardworking and logical from them.

Taurus

Taureans are romantic people who will never think twice before giving their full commitment to a relationship. They like to enjoy a lavish lifestyle and don’t like any changes in their surroundings. So, all of these traits are well balanced with Pisceans.

